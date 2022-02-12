Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 4,400 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of Alico worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALCO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alico during the second quarter worth about $6,391,000. Continental Grain Co. boosted its position in Alico by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 827,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 27.2% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alico by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alico by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ALCO stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

