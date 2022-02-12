Arweave Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $47.33 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $33.65 or 0.00078519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00017239 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000207 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.

