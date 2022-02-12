Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.29 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 103,145 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.29.

In other news, insider Andrew Dennan bought 190,000 shares of Ascent Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($10,277.21).

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

