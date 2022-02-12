Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.14) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.26) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.29) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($26.90) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.84) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.39) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.49 ($22.40).

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($15.69) and a one year high of €16.48 ($18.94).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

