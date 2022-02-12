Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Associated Banc worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 39.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 104,735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $265,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after buying an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,140,000 after buying an additional 714,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

ASB opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

ASB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,351 shares of company stock valued at $290,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

