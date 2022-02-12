AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

AZN traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,038,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,644. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 214.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

