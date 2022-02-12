AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.
NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
