AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.985 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

AZN stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

