AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after buying an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after buying an additional 4,403,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 214.07%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

