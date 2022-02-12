Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.51

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and traded as low as $24.30. Atento shares last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 6,865 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $355.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atento S.A. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter worth about $5,900,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atento during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,564,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atento by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

