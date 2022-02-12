Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.99 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.22). Approximately 287,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 234,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.21).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.16. The company has a market capitalization of £69.73 million and a P/E ratio of -23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Aura Energy Company Profile (LON:AURA)
Further Reading
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.