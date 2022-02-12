Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.99 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.22). Approximately 287,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 234,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.21).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.16. The company has a market capitalization of £69.73 million and a P/E ratio of -23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Aura Energy Company Profile (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the HÃ¤ggÃ¥n vanadium project located in Alum Shale Province, Sweden.

