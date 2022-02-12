Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

TSE:ACB opened at C$5.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$60.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

