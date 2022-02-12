Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 195 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for about 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,739. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,598 shares of company stock worth $2,642,948 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

