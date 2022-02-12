Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 199 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Polaris makes up about 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.62. 632,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.