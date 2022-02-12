Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 2,725 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after buying an additional 510,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after buying an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,147,000 after buying an additional 148,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,525,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,372,000 after buying an additional 70,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,893 shares of company stock worth $10,250,066. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

Shares of CF stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,252. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

