Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 3,076 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. MYR Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MYR Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,294. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

