Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 795 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VVV traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.11. 1,596,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,739. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

