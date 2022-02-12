Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $1.52 Million Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,132 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.15% of Zumiez at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 279,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

