Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises approximately 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.32. The company had a trading volume of 381,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

