Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 575.8% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ANZBY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $19.73 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

