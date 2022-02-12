Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ANZBY opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

