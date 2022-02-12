Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.34% of Authentic Equity Acquisition worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the second quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 144.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $305,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 9.5% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

