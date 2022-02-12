Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $58,978.59 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $101.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.86. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Avalara by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avalara by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.14.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

