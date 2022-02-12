Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5,473.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $37,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,959. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.14.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.86. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

