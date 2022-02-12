AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Up 8.4%

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 12.54 and last traded at 12.54. 11,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 814,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.57.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 25.44.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is 13.43.
About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
