Axa S.A. Acquires 72,518 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.98% of TPI Composites worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in TPI Composites by 763.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $374.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

