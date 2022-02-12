Axa S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Axa S.A. increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.17% of Huntsman worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 28.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 21.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 70.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

