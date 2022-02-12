Axa S.A. Purchases 10,579 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

NYSE CTVA opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.