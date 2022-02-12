Axa S.A. Raises Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.18% of TriNet Group worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

TNET stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,123. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

