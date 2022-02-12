Axa S.A. Sells 5,379 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.13% of Americold Realty Trust worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,504,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,630,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NYSE COLD opened at $28.12 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -293.32%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

