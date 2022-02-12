Axa S.A. Sells 55,325 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,325 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.05% of STERIS worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $229.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

