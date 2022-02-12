Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.18.

AXTA stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

