AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.22. AXT has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

