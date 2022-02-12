Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZYO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.79) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 412,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Englese purchased 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZYO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

