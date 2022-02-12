B. Riley Comments on Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OESX. StockNews.com cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

