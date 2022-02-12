BAE Systems plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BAE Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.65 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BAE Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAESY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.