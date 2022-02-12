Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $14.47 Million in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of CONMED at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 275.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

CONMED stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

