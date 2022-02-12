Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $15.69 Million in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 534,510 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,688,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of First Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

