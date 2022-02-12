Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 713,814 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713,814 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDM opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

