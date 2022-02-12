Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $11.67 Million Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 672,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

