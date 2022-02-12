Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 223,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Yum China as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

