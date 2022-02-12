Banano (BAN) 1-Day Volume Hits $67,573.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Banano has a total market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $67,573.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001941 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,061,332 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

