Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,048,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 44,294,492 shares.The stock last traded at $4.05 and had previously closed at $3.93.

BBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $58,515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,521,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,983,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,093,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashmore Group plc raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 5,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 6,354,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,056,000 after buying an additional 6,245,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.