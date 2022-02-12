Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,048,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 44,294,492 shares.The stock last traded at $4.05 and had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 166,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 13,629.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 185,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 160,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,603,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,946 shares in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.