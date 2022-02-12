BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 79.9% in January

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the January 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,011,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BDORY stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $7.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

