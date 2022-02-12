Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the January 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BACHY opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. Bank of China has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About Bank of China
