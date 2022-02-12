Barclays Begins Coverage on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup raised their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.83.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. NIO has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NIO by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in NIO by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.