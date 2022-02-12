Barclays Cuts Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($40.57) to GBX 2,800 ($37.86) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.27) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($38.95) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.27) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,642 ($35.73).

HIK opened at GBX 1,965.50 ($26.58) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,124.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,335.09. The firm has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,965 ($26.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,703 ($36.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

