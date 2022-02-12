Barclays Increases Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 300.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from 245.00 to 300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQNR. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.55.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

