Barclays Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $85.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

